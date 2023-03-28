New vests and radio programs coming to Samson Police Dept

Vests and radios could improve safety and response times, according to Chief Jimmy Hill.
By Will Polston
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - Safety and time are two of the most important factors when police respond to a call and Samson Police Department just addressed both.

Starting with safety, SPD recently received new vests for all members of staff.

“Police equipment is expensive, very expensive. So, when you start doing vests, cameras, radars, stuff like that, you’re talking big money,” said Samson Police Chief Jimmy Hill.

Luckily for them, the vests were covered with remaining ARPA funds and through the Patrick Leahy Bulletproof Vest Partnership, which sets up participating departments with new vests every five years at half the cost.

“We want to keep our officers safe,” said Clay King, Samson’s Mayor. “Safety is important. I know we are a small town, but things happen in small towns just like they happen in large towns.”

In addition to the vests, the radios in the patrol cars are getting a programming upgrade that will help SPD officers be able to connect with surrounding agencies.

Chief Hill says this will eliminate precious time during pursuits.

“We can hear it directly instead of dispatch having to hear it and then transmit it to us, because that takes minutes and next thing you know, we are on the wrong road,” said Chief Hill. “They can put us all together. It is going to be a big safety thing and a big-time thing as well.”

Whether it is responding to a scene, or being safe once they get there, SPD is going out with the old and in with the new.

According to Chief Hill, a majority of the vests have arrived and the radios will be reprogrammed soon.

