Leader who got Ronald Reagan to Dothan dies

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Funeral services to honor the life of William “Bill” Lee Entz, whose invitation convinced a U.S. President to visit Dothan, are set Friday.

Entz died last week. He was 90.

As President of the Dothan-Houston County (now Dothan Area) Chamber of Commerce in 1986, he signed the invitation letter to President Ronald Reagan.

On July 10 Reagan flew to Dothan, where he dined on a fried chicken lunch and unveiled his tax cut plan at the civic center.

Entz was among the welcoming party to greet the President as he deboarded Air Force One at the Dothan Airport.

He was joined by Dothan Mayor Larry Register, former Dothan Mayor Kenneth Everett, Alabama State Senator Ann Bedsole, Montgomery Mayor Emory Folmar, and Alabama State Senator William Cabaniss, according to the Regan Library.

For Entz, hosting a sitting president was among many achievements that highlighted his successful life.

From his obituary:

After his military service, Bill began his career with the General Telephone Company and was later transferred to Ft. Wayne, Indiana and then to Durham, NC, before moving to Dothan in 1969. He served as General Manager of Alabama Operations for GTE. Bill had a true servant’s heart, he participated in numerous civic and religious organizations, including The Dothan Chamber of Commerce, where he served as the Chair, United Way, Dothan Country Club, past President of Dothan Rotary Club, and was a member of St. Columba Catholic Church where he chaired the Finance Committee.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 11:00 am at Saint Columba Catholic Church with Father Patrick Gallagher officiating. The family will receive friends at Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Thursday, March 30, 2023, with a Rosary Service starting at 5:00 pm, per Mr. Entz’ obituary.

