‘It is absolutely devastating’: Ways you can help with disaster relief in Mississippi

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The deadly tornadoes that swept through Mississippi Friday night have left people without basic necessities, navigating the unthinkable.

A group of 65 volunteers with the Red Cross of Alabama were some of the first to arrive to assist with relief efforts. Spokesperson Annette Rowland said the area impacted stretches across the state.

“It is absolutely devastating. You can see when you start to drive in. You saw the winds, the sheer winds, where you’ve got trees down. But then you go a little further and it looks like match sticks,” said Rowland.

They now have three shelters open across the disaster area, where they are providing food and water. They are also handing out cleanup supplies and have a mobile food truck.

The Red Cross is looking for volunteers. More information can be found here.

They are also accepting monetary donations here.

“I know times are hard, but even $5 buys a blanket in a shelter,” said Rowland.

The Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS) is also accepting donations to help with the pets impacted in Mississippi. GBHS serves as a hub for sister relief in the southeast.

Volunteers will be taking rounds of supplies to Tupelo starting towards the end of this week.

“The request that we have gotten from Mississippi has been for leashes, collars of all sizes, collapsible pet bowls that you can put water or food in,” said CEO of GBHS, Allison Black Cornelius.

Cornelius said other donations they need include pet carriers and toys. Donations can be dropped off at any GBHS location or ordered through the Amazon Wishlist located here.

