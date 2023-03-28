Fog this morning, rain this afternoon

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS - Another day of showers and storms today, our overall chance of severe weather is low today but we could still see some gusty winds and small hail in some of the storms. We will start to dry out tomorrow temperatures will warm right back up by the end of the week. Our next system is on track to move through this weekend so we will have to keep an eye on it for the chance of some strong to severe storms on Saturday. Low end rain chances will hang around into the start of next week.

TODAY - Scattered showers and storms. High near 70°. Winds NW 5-15 mph 80%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 48°. Winds N 10-15 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy. High near 70°. Winds NE 5-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Mostly sunny. Low: 47° High: 76° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 84° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 66° High: 82° 60%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 58° High: 74° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 58° High: 80° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 84° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 85° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY - Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 5 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

