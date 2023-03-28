Flyers ‘overwhelmed’ by US travel, industry groups say

An industry group says U.S. air travel is ‘overwhelmed’ and that’s putting off some flyers.
An industry group says U.S. air travel is ‘overwhelmed’ and that’s putting off some flyers.(WFAA / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Spring break season air travel is in full swing, and the U.S. Travel Association said airports are overwhelmed with the demand.

Officials at Miami International Airport are telling flyers to arrive three hours before a domestic flight.

The usual guidance is two hours.

Still, experts said some potential flyers are avoiding the skies because they are concerned about safety after a series of close calls on runways.

Last year’s meltdowns from weather and failing technology are also fresh in their minds.

According to figures from the Transportation Security Administration, travel this March is about 3% slower than in 2019.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Proctor Booking photo.
Woman found crawling in diaper, relative charged: Police
MGN
Florida wreck claims life of Dothan man
Chase Christian Miller
Escaped Houston County inmate captured
Houston County deputies search for escaped inmate Chase Miller on March 25, 2023
Escaped Houston County inmate eludes capture for second time
Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza discusses a jail escape with reporters on March 27, 2023.
Sheriff Valenza on escape: “I’m not happy”

Latest News

Alabama man to be honored for heroism in Vestavia Hills church shooting
Alabama man to be honored for heroism in Vestavia Hills church shooting
current outages as of 10:37 a.m.
Tuesday’s storms cause power outages
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Monday, March 27, 2023, in...
In North Carolina, Biden to compare economic plan with GOP’s
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy accuses the president of misleading members and the public.
McCarthy calls on Biden to schedule meeting on debt ceiling
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy accuses the president of misleading members and the public.
McCarthy says Biden hasn't negotiated yet on debt ceiling