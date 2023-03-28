Extraordinary nurse recognized in Enterprise

Emily Freese, registered emergency room nurse at Medical Center Enterprise with her DAISY Award
Emily Freese, registered emergency room nurse at Medical Center Enterprise with her DAISY Award
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Medical Center Enterprise is honoring nurses with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

The latest DAISY Award recipient is Emily Freese. In a press release from Medical Center Enterprise, they said she is “inspiring, caring, and compassionate.”

Freese cares for each patient with diligence and compassion as well as treats all family members and co-workers with respect, the release added.

She has spent 5 months at Medical Center Enterprise as a registered nurse in the emergency room. Freese was honored with this award on March 22, 2023.

The DAISY Foundation is a non-profit organization that was established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes who passed at the age of 33 from an auto-immune disease. The care he and his family received from nurses during his time in the hospital inspired the award to thank nurses for their work.

Nurses are nominated by patients, families, and colleagues. The winner is chosen by a committee at Medical Center Enterprise. The DAISY Award is presented throughout the year at celebrations where the honoree’s colleagues, patients, and visitors are able to attend.

“We are proud to be among the healthcare organizations participating in The DAISY Award program,” Medical Center Enterprise Chief Nursing Officer, Chad McCollough said. “Nurses are heroes every day. It’s important Page 2 of 2 that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that.”

Medical Center Enterprise has served the community for over 100 years. It is a 131 bed progressive, acute care hospital where they are proud to provide patients with compassionate and customer focused care. They achieve their high standard of care with the help of nurses like Emily Freese who put their patients first.

