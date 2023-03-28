Dothan hotel damaged as multiple fires erupt

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Fire Department responded to a call at 11:30 Tuesday morning to a structure fire at a hotel on Ross Clark Circle.

Howard Johnsons by Wyndham Hotel had visible flames and smoke when the first engine arrived on scene.

Firefighters went into the building to fight the flames and eventually put out the fire through one of the windows.

The fire looked to be contained to the front of the building which housed the front office, lobby, and a bedroom above which is where the fire is believed to have started.

It appears that the fire caused the floor to collapse.

All hotel occupants were evacuated from the vicinity and no injuries have been reported.

“It is difficult any time you have a day like we have been having.....or actually the past four or five days it has been pretty tough on Dothan Fire Department and all of our members but they do a remarkable job. I am proud of them,” Dothan Fire Chief Larry Williams said of his team’s efforts.

The hotel fire was one of several around the Wiregrass Tuesday morning.

A residential fire broke out around 9 a.m. near State Avenue. It appears that no one was home at the time and no injuries have been reported.

The fire was quickly contained.

