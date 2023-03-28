Cooler & Drier!

SYNOPSIS – Cooler and drier air is on the way to the Wiregrass for the middle of the week, with morning lows Wednesday and Thursday dipping into the 40s. We’ll warm by the end of the week ahead of our next round of showers and thunderstorms due Saturday morning.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 48°. Winds N at 5-10 mph

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny – high cloudiness. High near 70°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 47°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 47° High: 76° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 82° 5%

SAT: Morning scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 82° 760%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 56° High: 74° 230%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60° High: 80° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 62° High: 82° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

