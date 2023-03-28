2 Huntsville PD officers, 1 citizen shot on Governors House Drive

Huntsville Police Department
Huntsville Police Department(HPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department, Huntsville Fire Rescue, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and SWAT teams are on the scene of a shooting investigation involving officers.

Syndey Martin with the Huntsville Police Department has confirmed that two officers were shot while answering a shots fired call. A third victim was a citizen. The victims have been transported to the hospital.

Martin also confirmed that there is a subject barricaded in an apartment in the Governors House apartment complex.

The incident happened in the 4600 block of Governors House Drive. Traffic near the area of Governors House Drive has been blocked off.

Witnesses on the scene say they saw officers with tactical gear and rifles as well as heavily armored vehicles.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area of Jordan Lane near Bob Wallace Ave., 9th Ave. and Governors Drive.

WAFF 48 has several crews on the scene. This story will be updated once there is more information.

