Woman found crawling in diaper, relative charged: Police

Jason Proctor Booking photo.
Jason Proctor Booking photo.(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man faces Elder Abuse and Neglect charges after police found a woman crawling around a South St. Andrews Street home wearing only an adult diaper and begging for help.

Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after receiving a complaint and investigating the downtown home.

“The victim was transported to a Dothan hospital where she was admitted for inpatient treatment and may have to undergo surgery,” Lt. Ronald Hall said in a statement.

Proctor, 37, is held in the Houston County Jail without bond.

The police statement did not list the victim’s age.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Florida wreck claims life of Dothan man
Houston County deputies search for escaped inmate Chase Miller on March 25, 2023
Escaped Houston County inmate eludes capture for second time
Chase Christian Miller
Escaped Houston County inmate captured
Chase Christian Miller
Sheriff: Investigation will determine how inmate escaped Houston County Jail
Houston County deputies search for escaped inmate Chase Miller on March 25, 2023
Officers search for escaped jail inmate suspected of robbing store

Latest News

Chase Christian Miller
Escaped Houston County inmate captured
MGN
Florida wreck claims life of Dothan man
Houston County deputies search for escaped inmate Chase Miller on March 25, 2023
Escaped Houston County inmate eludes capture for second time
Chase Christian Miller
Sheriff: Investigation will determine how inmate escaped Houston County Jail