Rain Chances Continue

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – The wet pattern continues for early this week. A few showers will remain possible overnight, with a good chance for showers and a few thunderstorms during the midday and early afternoon period Tuesday. We’ll finally turn cooler and drier for the middle of the week, with rain chances returning for the weekend.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy with a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. Low near 65°.  Winds light and variable

TOMORROW – Scattered midday and early afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High near 70°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear and cooler. Low near 48°.  Winds N at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 48° High: 70° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny.  Low: 47° High: 76° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 84° 5%

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 55° High: 82° 60%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58° High: 74° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 60° High: 80° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

