NWS classifies Saturday’s tornado

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -The National Weather Service Tallahassee rated a tornado that passed through eastern Houston county Saturday as an EF-0.

A tornadic cell produced damage along county road 75, minor roof damage, and significant damage to a home due to a tree falling.

A statement from the NWS, " The damage was consistent with an EF0 tornado with peak winds of approximately 80 mph.”

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.