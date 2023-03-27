NWS classifies Saturday’s tornado
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -The National Weather Service Tallahassee rated a tornado that passed through eastern Houston county Saturday as an EF-0.
A tornadic cell produced damage along county road 75, minor roof damage, and significant damage to a home due to a tree falling.
A statement from the NWS, " The damage was consistent with an EF0 tornado with peak winds of approximately 80 mph.”
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.