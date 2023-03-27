More storms today

SYNOPSIS - More storms will be possible this afternoon as the stationary front still hangs around the area, gusty winds and large hail will be the main threat but we will have to watch for some rotation in the storms as well. We will see a break overnight before more storms tomorrow as the front finally moves out of the area. After Tuesday we start to dry out the the weather looks up with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Our next system looks to move in next weekend so we will keep an eye on that.

TODAY - Scattered storms. High near 80°. Winds SW 10-20 mph 60%

TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy, isolated shower or two. Low near 63°. Winds N 5-10 mph 10%

TOMORROW - Scattered storms. High near 72°. Winds N 5-10 mph 60%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 70° 0%

THUR: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 78° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 84° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 63° High: 82° 30%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 58° High: 77° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 72° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 60° High: 82° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 10-15 kts. Seas 3 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.