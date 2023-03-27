HCSO hosts press conference on recaptured inmate

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Officers have captured an inmate who escaped from the Houston County Jail Sunday afternoon.

25-year-old Chase Miller, on the run since Saturday, had been the target of massive manhunts in Houston and Dale Counties.

Awaiting trial on robbery and theft charges, Miller escaped while assigned to kitchen duty.

Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza is hosting a press conference Monday afternoon at 2pm.

