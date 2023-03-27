How state and local leaders are cracking down on distracted driving

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, nearly 10,000 accidents involving a distracted driver happened between 2016 and 2020 in Alabama alone.

“We just have to get our priorities straight and our priorities are the safety of ourselves, the passengers that’s with us and the other people that are on the road,” says Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms.

Law enforcement says driving distracted is one of the most dangerous things you can do.

Sheriff Helms says driving distracted goes beyond a cell phone.

“Food is one of the bigger causes,” said Helms. “Early in the morning, you’ll see that. You’ll see women still putting their makeup on. You’ll see men looking in the mirror and fixing their hair.

“We live such lives where we are so fast paced and we’re always in a hurry to get somewhere.”

At the state level, Alabama lawmakers are pushing to pass a bill making the state hands-free while driving.

At the local level, many police departments are staffing extra members and overtime to combat dangerous driving, especially during spring break.

“The officers are out there working these major highways and that’s one of the things we are looking for,” said Helms. “Not only are speeders making roads unsafe, but also persons holding devices, not wearing their seatbelts and driving recklessly.”

The bill to make Alabama hands-free must now face the state house.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.