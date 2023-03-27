Governor signs bill to expand school choices for Florida students

MIAMI, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Students in Florida will now have more options when it comes to education.

On Monday, Governor DeSantis signed a bill into law that would expand school choices for K-12 by getting rid of financial eligibility restrictions and current enrollment cap.

According to the Governor’s office, this bill will prioritize awards to students with household incomes that do not exceed 185% of the federal poverty level, and scholarships to students who live in households with incomes between 185% of the federal poverty level and 400% of the federal poverty level.

To assist with high demand and wait lists, HB-1 is also set to increase the annual scholarship adjustment for the Family Empowerment Scholarship for Students with Unique Abilities from 1% to 3%.

The current enrollment cap will be eliminated, as well as exemptions for the max number of students who can participate in FES-EO.

The Office of K-12 School Choice will also be required to set up a portal for parents to choose the best educational options for their child. Additionally, the bill gets rid of the requirement that students must complete at least one credit through a virtual course to graduate.

The Governor’s administration also states in order to make teaching more accessible; HB-1 is expected to remove “red tape and bureaucracy” from the profession by allowing a general education requirement to be waived for teacher who had had three years in the classroom if they have been rated ‘effective’ or ‘highly effective’ for three consecutive years.

A temporary teaching certificate would also be expanded from three years to five years.

