Changes coming to the Dothan trash pick-up schedule

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Change is coming to the Dothan area.

Dothan residents who typically put their trash bins on the corner Friday will have to move up those bins two days earlier starting Wednesday, April 5.

This change makes it to where the entire city of Dothan picks up trash and recycling all on the same day.

According to the Dothan Environmental Services, this will make schedules easier to remember for residents and allow the city more time to service vehicles if the need is there.

“Any time there is change, we are always going to run into some issues,” said Steven Burgess, with Dothan Environmental Services. “For the most part, from the feedback we have gotten from residents, they are excited to have everything on one day than to jump back and forth and decide what day that service is on and what day that service is on.”

Burgess says about 7500 homes will be affected by the change.

If anyone has questions regarding the date change, they can call the environmental services team at 334-615-3820.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.