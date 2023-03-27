Changes coming to the Dothan trash pick-up schedule

Next week, many Dothan residents will see changes to their trash pick-up schedule.
By Will Polston
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Change is coming to the Dothan area.

Dothan residents who typically put their trash bins on the corner Friday will have to move up those bins two days earlier starting Wednesday, April 5.

This change makes it to where the entire city of Dothan picks up trash and recycling all on the same day.

According to the Dothan Environmental Services, this will make schedules easier to remember for residents and allow the city more time to service vehicles if the need is there.

“Any time there is change, we are always going to run into some issues,” said Steven Burgess, with Dothan Environmental Services. “For the most part, from the feedback we have gotten from residents, they are excited to have everything on one day than to jump back and forth and decide what day that service is on and what day that service is on.”

Burgess says about 7500 homes will be affected by the change.

If anyone has questions regarding the date change, they can call the environmental services team at 334-615-3820.

