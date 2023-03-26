Storms Continue into the Work Week

SYNOPSIS – Isolated showers and thunderstorms expected Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will reach the 70s throughout our work week, we will dry out by the end of the week.

TONIGHT – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low near 69°. Winds S at 10-15 mph

TOMORROW – Scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 78°. Winds SW at 10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 63°. Winds W at 10 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 72° 60%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 48° High: 70° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 78° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 84° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 83° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 77° 50%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.