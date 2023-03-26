Sheriff: Investigation will determine how inmate escaped Houston County Jail

Chase Christian Miller
Chase Christian Miller(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An investigation will reveal how a Houston County inmate escaped the maximum-security lockup, Sheriff Donald Valenza said.

Chase Christian Miller, a 25-year-old suspected robber and thief, got out late Saturday morning and remains on the run after a massive search failed to capture him.

Valenza told News 4 that everything is being examined to determine how he escaped.

It is not the first time that Miller has been on the run. He led officers on a February 7 high-speed Dale County chase as they sought him in the robbery of Midland City convenience store.

Officers stormed a Dothan hotel the following morning and captured Miller without incident.

Before the robbery, he resided in Killeen, Texas, according to court records.

Officers initially believed him to be in an area north of the jail after his escape on Saturday before possible sightings along railroad tracks in the Webb area surfaced.

A police helicopter joined the search that was scaled back as dusk approached.

In addition to the robbery charge, Miller awaits trial on an unrelated theft allegation.

