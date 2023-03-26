Search for escapee centered in Daleville

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Multiple law enforcement officers are searching in Daleville for a man who is possibly Houston County Jail escapee Chase Christian Miller.

Official radio transmissions revealed that an officer in Dale County pursued a suspected stolen pickup truck Saturday night at speeds up to 100 miles-per-hours.

The driver bailed from the pickup along U.S. 84 in Daleville.

This is not the first time that Miller has been on the run. He led officers on a February 7 high-speed Dale County chase as they sought him in the robbery of a Midland City convenience store.

Officers stormed a Dothan hotel the following morning and captured Miller without incident.

He escaped Saturday morning.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.