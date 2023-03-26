Search for escapee centered in Daleville

Houston County deputies search for escaped inmate Chase Miller on March 25, 2023
Houston County deputies search for escaped inmate Chase Miller on March 25, 2023(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Multiple law enforcement officers are searching in Daleville for a man who is possibly Houston County Jail escapee Chase Christian Miller.

Official radio transmissions revealed that an officer in Dale County pursued a suspected stolen pickup truck Saturday night at speeds up to 100 miles-per-hours.

The driver bailed from the pickup along U.S. 84 in Daleville.

This is not the first time that Miller has been on the run. He led officers on a February 7 high-speed Dale County chase as they sought him in the robbery of a Midland City convenience store.

Officers stormed a Dothan hotel the following morning and captured Miller without incident.

He escaped Saturday morning.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly (far left), Porter (middle left), Pritchett (middle top), Allen (middle bottom), Russaw...
Human trafficking sting leads to 6 arrests in Henry County
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
Dothan Police: 26 arrests in “Operation Spring Cleaning”
Porsche Hudgens booking photo
Police: Dothan woman charged with killing her friend
John Charles Schuler is wanted on two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Midland City Police child endangerment suspect captured
Rodney Herring Houston County Jail Booking photo.
Dothan man faces 13 charges after causing multiple wrecks, police say

Latest News

Chase Christian Miller
Sheriff: Investigation will determine how inmate escaped Houston County Jail
Weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton Weathercast March 25 2023
FILE - In this March 25, 1965, file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and his wife, Coretta...
This day in Alabama history: Selma to Montgomery March
Houston County deputies search for escaped inmate Chase Miller on March 25, 2023
Officers search for escaped jail inmate suspected of robbing store