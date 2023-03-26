Florida wreck claims life of Dothan man

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A publicly unidentified 24-year-old Dothan man died in a Florida panhandle wreck Sunday morning.

The one-vehicle accident happened before 4 o’clock along State Highway 79 in Washington County, a popular beach route.

Florida Highway Patrol, in a statement, said a Chevrolet Tahoe left the roadway near Hightower Road and struck a culvert.

A 20-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries.

FHP does not reveal the identities of those killed in traffic accidents unless criminal circumstances exist.

