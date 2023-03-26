6 children killed in crash in Tennessee

The children and a woman were ejected when the car left the road and flipped in the early morning hours on Sunday.
By Tony Garcia and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed six children and injured two adults in Robertson County, Tennessee, early Sunday morning, WSMV reports.

According to Robertson County Emergency Services, six young girls were killed in a crash on I-24 West, near exit 24 for Springfield/Ashland City around 2 a.m. on Sunday. The children were traveling in a red Toyota Camry with a man and woman when it left the road and flipped on the shoulder.

The children and woman were ejected from the car when it rolled. The woman was air-lifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center and the man was transported to Skyline Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown.

A pickup truck was also at the scene. It appeared to have crashed into a concrete barrier on the shoulder of the interstate underneath the Jack Teasley Road bridge. It is unclear how the truck was involved.

The interstate was closed for the investigation from exit 24 to exit 19 for Maxey Road.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is handling the investigation and expects the interstate to be closed for an extended period of time.

Traffic is being routed off the interstate at exit 24.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston County deputies search for escaped inmate Chase Miller on March 25, 2023
Escaped Houston County inmate eludes capture for second time
Houston County deputies search for escaped inmate Chase Miller on March 25, 2023
Officers search for escaped jail inmate suspected of robbing store
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
Dothan Police: 26 arrests in “Operation Spring Cleaning”
Kelly (far left), Porter (middle left), Pritchett (middle top), Allen (middle bottom), Russaw...
Human trafficking sting leads to 6 arrests in Henry County
Chase Christian Miller
Sheriff: Investigation will determine how inmate escaped Houston County Jail

Latest News

The Friday night tornado devastated a swath of the 2,000-person town of Rolling Fork, reducing...
Daunting recovery underway in tornado-devastated Mississippi
A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, cleans his gun from mud as he comes back from the trenches of...
Ukraine demands emergency UN meeting over Putin nuclear plan
This photo provided by Taylor Legal Team shows Rejon Taylor. Taylor hoped the election of Joe...
Biden’s Justice Dept. keeps hard line in death row cases
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is greeted by traditional dancers as she arrives in Accra,...
In Ghana, Kamala Harris ‘excited about the future of Africa’