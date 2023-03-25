Troy head football coach extends contract

Troy University head football coach Jon Sumrall has signed a new, four-year contract extension.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University is making sure its head football coach isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

WSFA 12 News sports reporter Jahmal Kennedy confirmed Jon Sumrall has signed a new, four-year contract extension. Reports show it includes a pay raise, investments in the program and an increased salary pool for staff.

An official media release is expected Monday.

In his first year, Sumrall led the Trojans to a 12-2 record and a top 25 ranking in the major polls.

