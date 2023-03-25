Storms Continue Sunday

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Showers and thunderstorms expected early afternoon Sunday. Some could be strong. Overall threat for tornadoes is low but not zero. A brief spin-up is possible. Be sure to have a way to get watches and warnings. Stormy conditions for the beginning of our work week. High temperatures will dip into the 70s for our work week.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 70°. Winds S at 10-15 mph

TOMORROW – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 83°. Winds SW at 15-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, areas of fog, with a few showers and thunderstorms late. Low near 65°. Winds SW at 15 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68° High: 78° 50%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 65° High: 72° 60%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 48° High: 70° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 78° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 84° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65° High: 83° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

