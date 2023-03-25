Storms cause minor Houston County damage

By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HOUSTON COUNTY,Ala. (WTVY) - A series of severe storms caused minor damage on Saturday morning, mainly north of Ashford and along Houston County’s border with Henry County.

High winds—possibly tornadoes—caused structural damage but no injuries.

Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza surveyed the damage along Houston County Highway 55.

“A small shed was annihilated, and the steel from it blew into power lines,” he told News4.

To his knowledge, Valenza said damage elsewhere in the county is minor but warned of fallen limbs and debris hazards along roadways.

The same system that impacted southeast Alabama and surrounding areas killed 23 in Mississippi.

