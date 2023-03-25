Officers search for jail inmate suspected of robbing store

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Numerous law enforcement officers are searching for a Houston County Jail inmate who apparently escaped the lockup Saturday and is suspected of multiple crimes, including a Dale County robbery.

The targeted area is north of the jail around Plant and Burdeshaw Streets and in the Webb area, where there was an unconfirmed sighting.

The inmate is 25-year-old Chase Christian Miller, according to RSN, who is believed to be wearing either a orange or khaki jumpsuit.

Records show he is awaiting trial on one count of Receiving Stolen Property and he is also accused of robbing a Midland City convenience.

According to court documents, Miller has no other Alabama criminal history but failed to appear in court regarding two traffic tickets he received in 2017.

