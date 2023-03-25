Attempted murder arrest made in Ozark

28-year-old Demetrick Culver (pictured) was accused by investigators of shooting multiple times into his ex-girlfriend’s residence while she and her children were inside.(Dale County Sheriff's Office)
By Ty Storey
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Police in Ozark have made an arrest in connection with an early February attempted murder case.

According to a release from the Ozark Police Department, Police responded on February 5 at midnight to the 200 block of College Lane in reference to an individual shooting into a residence.

An investigation into the incident identified 28-year-old Demetrick Culver as a suspect, with investigators saying Culver is accused of shooting multiple times into his ex-girlfriend’s residence while she and her children were inside.

Ozark Police responded later that morning to Culver’s residence in the 200 block of Debra Lane, with officers having determined that Culver fled the residence moments before their arrival. A search warrant was obtained, and during the search of the residence a trafficking amount of synthetic marijuana was discovered.

A warrant was issued for Culver for Drug Trafficking, and Ozark investigators acquired the assistance of U.S. Marshals to assist in locating Culver due to his attempts to evade law enforcement.

On Friday, March 24, a search warrant was executed by Ozark Police and U.S. Marshals at Andrews Parks Apartments, and Culver was located and taken into custody. During Culver’s capture, investigators located the firearm believed to be involved in the February 5 shooting incident.

With the recovery of the firearm and the previous warrant issued against him, Culver has been booked into the Dale County Jail on charges of Attempted Murder, Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, and Drug Trafficking.

News4 will update with additional information as it becomes available.

