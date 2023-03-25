Alabama Power offering new incentive for electric vehicle purchasers

New incentive for Alabama Power customers who install EV home charger
By Steve Crocker
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s a new incentive for Alabama Power customers who are considering buying an electric vehicle.

The utility is offering a $500 rebate to buyers of electric vehicles who install a charging station at their homes.

“We’re specifically talking about the level two charger,” says Alabama Power Media Specialist Anthony Cook. “The difference between the level two and the level one is that the level two charger charges about 10 times faster than the level one charger. So we have a $500 rebate for purchasing installation of that charger at your home.”

Alabama Power already offers discounted overnight charging rates for customers who apply.

You can apply for both incentives at the links below:

Home EV charger rebate

EV night charging discount

