Warm & Humid Weekend, Wet At Times

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Warm and humid weather is on the way for the weekend with highs reaching the lower to middle 80s. We’ll see a few morning showers and thunderstorms Saturday, with afternoon sunshine. More scattered showers and thunderstorms return Sunday, with rain chances lasting into early next week.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 66°.  Winds SW at 10-15 mph

TOMORROW – Scattered AM showers and thunderstorms, then sunny for the afternoon. High near 85°. Winds SW at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, areas of fog, with a few showers and thunderstorms late. Low near 65°.  Winds SW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65° High: 83° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68° High: 78° 50%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 65° High: 72° 60%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 48° High: 70° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy.  Low: 50° High: 78° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 84° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

