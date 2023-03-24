Walton County man arrested after stealing vehicle, leading chase

Caleb Sterling Coleman (pictured) was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding, resisting...
Caleb Sterling Coleman (pictured) was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding, resisting an officer, and leaving the scene of an accident. Coleman also faces additional charges related to the vehicle theft from Bay County.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By Ty Storey
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Walton County man is now behind bars after stealing a vehicle in Bay County and leading law enforcement on a chase in Washington County.

According to details released by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, they were notified at around 7:39 p.m. on Thursday of a stolen vehicle from Bay County, a dark colored Dodge Ram.

Deputies were able to find a vehicle matching the description of the stolen truck as it was traveling north on Florida Highway 79.

After an attempted traffic stop, the driver refused to yield and a pursuit began. The chase went through the city limits of Vernon, with WCSO saying that the suspect exceeded speeds of 115 miles per hour while abruptly changing lanes.

As deputies narrowed in on the subject, spike strips were set up south of Chipley near Clayton Road, according to the report, and successfully hindered the truck resulting in a decreased speed chase. After the vehicle turned westbound on Douglas Ferry Road just south of Bonifay, the driver lost control and crashed.

The suspect exited the vehicle and led deputies on a foot chase, which ended within minutes thanks to assistance from Washington and Holmes County K-9 teams.

24-year-old Caleb Sterling Coleman of Defuniak Springs was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding, resisting an officer, and leaving the scene of an accident. Coleman also faces additional charges related to the vehicle theft from Bay County.

He was booked into the Washington County Jail, with no details released on any bond for Coleman.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly (far left), Porter (middle left), Pritchett (middle top), Allen (middle bottom), Russaw...
Human trafficking sting leads to 6 arrests in Henry County
Rodney Herring Houston County Jail Booking photo.
Dothan man faces 13 charges after causing multiple wrecks, police say
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
Dothan Police: 26 arrests in “Operation Spring Cleaning”
Porsche Hudgens booking photo
Police: Dothan woman charged with killing her friend
We want you to be involved in who emerges victorious, so fill out the bracket and make your...
News4 Presents: Restaurant Rumble 2023

Latest News

Jerome Henderson (pictured left) and Cheyenne Swartz (pictured right) were arrested following...
Multi-county pursuit ends with two arrested in Holmes County
2 Arrested in 3-county pursuit
2 Arrested in 3-county pursuit
Dothan woman charged in death of friend
Dothan woman charged in death of friend
Multiple units respond to Geneva house fire
Multiple units respond to Geneva house fire