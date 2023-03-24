Stabbing in Callaway, suspect arrested

A man is in custody after deputies say he stabbed his grandparents.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in custody after deputies say he stabbed his grandparents.

On Thursday, Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about an incident on Colonial Drive in the Callaway area.

Deputies say when they arrived, two victims were found with stab wounds and taken to a local hospital. One of the victims, 71-year-old Shirley Whittle, later died due to her injuries. Officials say the 2nd victim is still in the hospital, stable, but in critical condition.

BSCO deputies say Whittle’s grandson, 25-year-old Theron Whittle, was later identified as the suspect involved in the incident and was taken into custody shortly after authorities arrived on scene.

After an interview, Theron was reportedly booked into Bay County Jail, and charged with an open count of murder.

The investigation is currently ongoing, and further charges are expected.

