Sophomore helping Florala get off to a shining start

Florala's Kennith Jackson is kicking off his sophomore season on the right foot, helping the Wildcats to a 6-1 start.
By Briana Jones and Ty Storey
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT
FLORALA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Florala Wildcats are shining bright this baseball season, and a lot of that is thanks to a sophomore kicking things off on the right foot.

Kennith Jackson has helped the Wildcats to their 6-1 start and #10 ranking in Class 1A. He’s done so thanks to stat lines like he had this past week, going 8-9 with a double and triple, scoring three runs along with recording three stolen bases.

On the mound, Jackson threw five innings, striking out 12 batters and only allowing three hits.

