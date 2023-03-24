Sophomore helping Florala get off to a shining start

FLORALA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Florala Wildcats are shining bright this baseball season, and a lot of that is thanks to a sophomore kicking things off on the right foot.

Kennith Jackson has helped the Wildcats to their 6-1 start and #10 ranking in Class 1A. He’s done so thanks to stat lines like he had this past week, going 8-9 with a double and triple, scoring three runs along with recording three stolen bases.

On the mound, Jackson threw five innings, striking out 12 batters and only allowing three hits.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.