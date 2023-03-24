Road closures planned for downtown Enterprise

Downtown Enterprise
Downtown Enterprise(WTVY News 4)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Two road closures are expected to begin Monday, March 27 and could impact traffic in and around downtown Enterprise.

  • East College Street, from Main Street to the alley, will be closed for utility work and repaving.
    • Traffic will need to enter East College from South Edwards Street.
E College Street map
E College Street map(City of Enterprise)
  • Main Street, from Dauphin Street to Pittman Street, will be closed to repair the railroad tracks.
    • Traffic will be rerouted along Dauphin and Alberta Streets.
Enterprise Main Street map
Enterprise Main Street map(City of Enterprise)

Both road closures are expected to last until Friday, March 31.

Signs will be in place to alert drivers to the closures.

Enterprise City Council approved the street closure requests at the March 21 meeting.

