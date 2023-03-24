Multiple units respond to Geneva house fire

By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - According to officials, multiple units were called to the scene of a structure fire in Geneva around 10:45 a.m.

When Geneva Fire arrived to the scene, they were meet with heavy fire in the overhead of the home.

Geneva received assistance from Black, Bellwood, Coffee Springs and Samson fire departments.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined.

