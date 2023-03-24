Multi-county pursuit ends with two arrested in Holmes County

BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - A high speed pursuit on Thursday that covered three Florida counties came to an end just north of Bonifay, and resulted in the arrest of two individuals.

According to information from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, the multi-county pursuit on March 23 started in Bay County. That pursuit from law enforcement continued into Washington County, with their Sheriff’s Office pushing the chase into Bonifay where HCSO and Bonifay Police Department joined in.

The chase continued on north and came to an end on Florida Highway 79 in the area of Wrights Creek when law enforcement were able to perform a PIT maneuver.

Deputies recovered drugs and a stolen gun from the vehicle, and Jerome Henderson and Cheyenne Swartz, both of Cincinnati, Ohio, were arrested as a result of the pursuit. No information was released regarding charges for either suspect.

According to HCSO, neither Henderson or Swartz possessed a valid driver’s license at the time of their arrest.

