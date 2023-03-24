Multi-county pursuit ends with two arrested in Holmes County

2 Arrested in 3-county pursuit
By Ty Storey
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - A high speed pursuit on Thursday that covered three Florida counties came to an end just north of Bonifay, and resulted in the arrest of two individuals.

According to information from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, the multi-county pursuit on March 23 started in Bay County. That pursuit from law enforcement continued into Washington County, with their Sheriff’s Office pushing the chase into Bonifay where HCSO and Bonifay Police Department joined in.

The chase continued on north and came to an end on Florida Highway 79 in the area of Wrights Creek when law enforcement were able to perform a PIT maneuver.

The chase continued north of Bonifay and came to an end on Florida Highway 79 in the area of...
The chase continued north of Bonifay and came to an end on Florida Highway 79 in the area of Wrights Creek when law enforcement were able to perform a PIT maneuver.(Holmes County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies recovered drugs and a stolen gun from the vehicle, and Jerome Henderson and Cheyenne Swartz, both of Cincinnati, Ohio, were arrested as a result of the pursuit. No information was released regarding charges for either suspect.

According to HCSO, neither Henderson or Swartz possessed a valid driver’s license at the time of their arrest.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly (far left), Porter (middle left), Pritchett (middle top), Allen (middle bottom), Russaw...
Human trafficking sting leads to 6 arrests in Henry County
Rodney Herring Houston County Jail Booking photo.
Dothan man faces 13 charges after causing multiple wrecks, police say
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
Dothan Police: 26 arrests in “Operation Spring Cleaning”
Porsche Hudgens booking photo
Police: Dothan woman charged with killing her friend
We want you to be involved in who emerges victorious, so fill out the bracket and make your...
News4 Presents: Restaurant Rumble 2023

Latest News

Caleb Sterling Coleman (pictured) was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding, resisting...
Walton County man arrested after stealing vehicle, leading chase
2 Arrested in 3-county pursuit
2 Arrested in 3-county pursuit
Dothan woman charged in death of friend
Dothan woman charged in death of friend
Multiple units respond to Geneva house fire
Multiple units respond to Geneva house fire