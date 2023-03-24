Midland City Police seeking suspect on child endangerment charges
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - Midland City Police are looking for a man facing child endangerment charges.
According to information put out by police on Facebook, John Charles Schuler is wanted on two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Details are limited, but anyone with information on the whereabouts of Schuler are asked to call Midland City Police Chief Jimmy Singleton at (334) 790-1385.
