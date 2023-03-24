Midland City Police seeking suspect on child endangerment charges

John Charles Schuler is wanted on two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
John Charles Schuler is wanted on two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.(Midland City Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - Midland City Police are looking for a man facing child endangerment charges.

According to information put out by police on Facebook, John Charles Schuler is wanted on two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Details are limited, but anyone with information on the whereabouts of Schuler are asked to call Midland City Police Chief Jimmy Singleton at (334) 790-1385.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly (far left), Porter (middle left), Pritchett (middle top), Allen (middle bottom), Russaw...
Human trafficking sting leads to 6 arrests in Henry County
Rodney Herring Houston County Jail Booking photo.
Dothan man faces 13 charges after causing multiple wrecks, police say
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
Dothan Police: 26 arrests in “Operation Spring Cleaning”
Porsche Hudgens booking photo
Police: Dothan woman charged with killing her friend
We want you to be involved in who emerges victorious, so fill out the bracket and make your...
News4 Presents: Restaurant Rumble 2023

Latest News

Dothan woman charged in death of friend
Dothan woman charged in death of friend
Multiple units respond to Geneva house fire
Multiple units respond to Geneva house fire
Multiple units respond to Geneva house fire around 10:45 a.m. according to officials.
Multiple units respond to Geneva house fire
Downtown Enterprise
Road closures planned for downtown Enterprise