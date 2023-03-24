Foggy again this morning

SYNOPSIS - Another foggy start this morning so take it slow as you head out on the roadways, fog will lift in a few hours and leave us mostly sunny this afternoon. Tomorrow morning the cold front will move into the area right now it’s not looking like we will see much rain and our overall severe threat is low but no zero so we will watch for some gusty winds and an isolated tornado. The front will stall over the area and keep rain and storm chances over the area all the way through Tuesday of next week, some of the storms could be stronger with gusty winds and some hail. After Wednesday the front finally moves out and we will see nicer weather.

TODAY - Foggy start, mostly sunny. High near 83°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy. Low near 66°. Winds S 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Am rain, Pm sun. High near 85°. Winds SW 10-15 mph 60%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of a few storms. Low: 65° High: 82° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of storms. Low: 66° High: 78° 50%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, chance of storms. Low: 65° High: 72° 60%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 70° 0%

THUR: Mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 78° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 82° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 62° High: 84° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 5-10 kts. Seas 2 ft

