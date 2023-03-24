Experts offer fire safety tips after recent string of home fires

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - You may have recently noticed lots of News4 reports on house fires in the Wiregrass.

Slocomb Fire Department says they have responded to four structure fires in the last month alone.

While Dothan Fire Department has not seen an uptick in calls, Deputy Chief Chris Etheredge says they have been responding to more home fires than usual.

The most common causes locally and nationally are unattended cooking and smoking materials as well as candles. Etheredge also adds high wind speeds we have seen recently can quickly carry flames across a structure.

He offers a few reminders for people to keep fires from getting out of hand.

“Pay attention to what you’re cooking. If you leave the kitchen, turn the stove off or carry a fork or spoon with you,” explains Etheredge. “If you get caught up in conversation you’ll remember, ‘Oh! I have something on the stove!’ It’s a visual cue to get back to that unattended item. Second and most importantly, make sure you have a working smoke detector in your home. "

It is also advised you test and replace batteries in smoke detectors every 6 months. If you live within city limits, Dothan Fire Department will install detectors for free.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.