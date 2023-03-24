Police: Dothan woman charged with killing her friend

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan woman faces charges that she caused the death of a friend while driving under the influence of controlled substances.

Police arrested Porche Terez Hudgens, 33, on manslaughter and DUI allegations related to a single-vehicle wreck along West Main Street in Dothan on November 17, 2022.

She was jailed on Thursday.

Investigators say while driving to a medical appointment, the car left the roadway near Bracewell Avenue and struck a tree, causing the death of passenger Josephine Edwards, who was 81.

Officers also charged Hudgens with having a revoked driver’s license.

Public records indicate that Hudgens sometimes uses the name Hudgeons.

Her booking photo will be posted when available.

