Arrests made in Coffee County drug sting involving fentanyl

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A drug sting in Coffee County on Tuesday resulted in the arrests of two individuals and the recovery of firearms and multiple grams of marijuana and fentanyl.

According to a release from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies partnered with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) Region B Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force (ADETF), the Enterprise Police Department, and Houston County Sheriff’s Office in conducting the March 21 operation in Enterprise.

ALEA SBI ADETF-Region B consists of the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Enterprise Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Eufaula Police Department, Ozark Police Department, Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Abbeville Police Department, and Geneva Police Department.

Around 35 grams of fentanyl and 1400 grams of marijuana were recovered, as well as two handguns and one rifle.

As a result of the sting, 20-year-old Jaquez Shields and 24-year-old Quinta McMath, both of Enterprise, were arrested and booked into the Coffee County Jail. Shields faces two counts of drug trafficking, while McMath is currently listed with one count of second degree possession of marijuana.

