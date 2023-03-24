Amber Alert issued for teenager abducted in Central Texas

Cadence Masterpool
Cadence Masterpool(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday issued an Amber Alert for Cadence Masterpool, a 14-year-old girl reportedly abducted in Central Texas.

The suspect in the abduction is an Hispanic woman, approximately 18 to 24 years old, DPS said. A name for the suspect was not provided.

The suspect’s vehicle is “likely” a sedan with Mexican license plate GAC-513-C, Texas DPS said. A make and model for the vehicle was not provided.

Masterpool was last seen wearing a low cut black dress tucked into pants, with gray/white leggings, and dark blue Crocs with jewels.

Call 911 immediately if you have information about the teen’s whereabouts or see her.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly (far left), Porter (middle left), Pritchett (middle top), Allen (middle bottom), Russaw...
Human trafficking sting leads to 6 arrests in Henry County
Rodney Herring Houston County Jail Booking photo.
Dothan man faces 13 charges after causing multiple wrecks, police say
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
Dothan Police: 26 arrests in “Operation Spring Cleaning”
Porsche Hudgens booking photo
Police: Dothan woman charged with killing her friend
We want you to be involved in who emerges victorious, so fill out the bracket and make your...
News4 Presents: Restaurant Rumble 2023

Latest News

President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Parliament Hill,...
LIVE: Biden, Trudeau hold news conference
Dothan woman charged in death of friend
Dothan woman charged in death of friend
A Girl Scout entrepreneur who has her customers coming to her and a custom cookie kiosk to buy...
Girl Scout builds custom kiosk and drive-thru to sell cookies
Multiple units respond to Geneva house fire
Multiple units respond to Geneva house fire