Alabama February unemployment rate ties record low

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - In the latest unemployment report from Kay Ivey, the Alabama Governor announced that February 2023’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate tied a record low for the state.

According to a Friday release from the Governor’s office, the 2.5% rate represents a decrease in unemployment in the state over the last month and the last year, with around 56,221 recorded people currently unemployed in Alabama. That is compared to 58,392 in January 2023 and 58,943 in February of 2022.

“Once again, we’ve hit a record low unemployment rate,” said Governor Ivey. “While it may seem like we break these records month after month, we know that even with record low unemployment, we still have a duty to provide good, quality jobs to every Alabamian who wants one.

“I’m proud of our economic successes and reaffirm my commitment to continue to work to make this state the best place to live, work and raise a family.”

Among the new numbers includes an increase of about 16,000 wage and salary employees in the state over the last month, with that number now sitting at 2,133,500. Increased employment was seen in the business sector (+3,800), government sector (+3,500), leisure sector (+3,400), private education and health sector (+3,200), manufacturing sector (+1,100), construction sector (+700), and information sector (+300) of the state, among others.

Over the last year, wage and salary employment increased 43,900, with the biggest gain being in the private education and health services sector (+8,600) and manufacturing sector (+8,200) while other previously mentioned sectors saw increases of over 7,000 at the most.

“Job growth of nearly 44,000 over the year is definitely something to be proud of,” said Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “We know that employers still have jobs that need to be filled, and we’re working to match those employers with those jobseekers.”

For more on February’s numbers, including looks at county-by-county numbers and major city numbers, as well as other additional information, visit the Governor’s website here.

