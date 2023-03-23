Warm & Humid Pattern Ahead

SYNOPSIS – A warm and humid pattern is on the way to the Wiregrass for the coming days. We’ll see fog again Friday morning, with partly cloudy skies to follow. A few showers and thunderstorms move in Saturday morning, with scattered showers and thunderstorms to continue at times Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

TONIGHT – Clear skies early turning foggy. Low near 58°. Winds SW at 5 mph

TOMORROW – AM clouds, partly cloudy PM. High near 83°. Winds SW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 66°. Winds SSW at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Early showers and thunderstorms, then partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 85° 70%

SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65° High: 84° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 78° 50%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 65° High: 72° 60%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 70° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 78° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

