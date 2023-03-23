Saban visits Tide basketball program ahead of Sweet 16

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAFF) - Before the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team arrived in Louisville for the Sweet 16, they had a special guest come speak to the players at practice: Nick Saban.

Tide players described having Coach Saban come speak to them as ‘inspirational.’

Nick Saban talks to Tide players ahead of Sweet 16 (Alabama Athletics)

“You grow up watching a guy like that, a legend in this sport. The goat [greatest of all time] in my opinion,” Adam Cottrell said. “So for him to come and speak to our practice was really, really cool. I think a lot of us were mesmerized. Even Brandon. When Brandon is mesmerized, I think that goes to show just who’s talking to us.”

Charles Bediako said this was his first time ever seeing Saban in person.

As for Saban’s message to the team before they take to the court at KFC Yum! Center? Simple: Keep up the great work.

“[Saban] basically said like, you know, wanted Alabama to be like a championship school all around. Like football, basketball, gymnastics, you name it. Just be a great school all over,” Noah Clowney said.

Head Coach Nate Oats was appreciative and said that he believes Saban is the best coach for team sports in modern sports history.

“The players loved it. He and I got a great relationship, and I’m really thankful for the support he’s given us and continues to give us,” Oats said.

Tip-off for Friday’s South Region semifinals match-up against San Diego State is slated for 5:30 p.m. CT.

