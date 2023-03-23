New time announced for Enterprise Spring Festival at the Monument

Due to the potential for weather, the Spring Festival at the Monument in downtown Enterprise...
Due to the potential for weather, the Spring Festival at the Monument in downtown Enterprise will now be from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023.(City of Enterprise)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to the potential for weather, the Spring Festival at the Monument in downtown Enterprise will now be from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

The family-friendly event includes more than 100 vendors along Main Street, several booths with free children’s activities, photo opportunities with the Peep bunny mascot, and more.

The Enterprise Police Department, Enterprise Fire Department, and Coffee County Emergency Response Team will also be set up along East College Street. Main Street, from Lee to Harrison, will be closed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to allow vendors time to set up and break down.

College, Grubbs, Easy and Chancey Streets will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The schedule of events will shift two hours later from the original times.

The new schedule is as follows:

12:00 p.m.: Opening ceremony

12:30 p.m.: Hoobler Music performance

1:00 p.m.: Easter Hat parade

1:30 p.m.: Easter Hat contest

2:30 p.m.: Line dancing with KLPA

3:30 p.m.: Peep these Pups contest

4:30 p.m. Hoobler Music performance Food vendors, as well as tables and chairs, will be spaced throughout the event.

Wristbands will be available for $10 for the Kid Zone, which includes five inflatables, monitored by SpaceWalk staff.

“Chalk on Chancey,” sponsored by Enterprise First United Methodist Church, is a free activity and will be open all day for artists of all ages to draw on the roadway.

Several downtown businesses will also feature sales or in-store specials and giveaways during the event.

Spring Festival at the Monument top sponsors are Southeastern ENT, Wiregrass Home Team, Parker Loan Team, Homestar, and All In Credit Union.

For more information, visit https://www.enterprisedowntown.com/sf202

Enterprise Spring Fling flyer of events.
Enterprise Spring Fling flyer of events.(Enterprise Chamber of Commerce)

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodney Herring Houston County Jail Booking photo.
Dothan man faces 13 charges after causing multiple wrecks, police say
Gayla White discusses a civil lawsuit she won against a her former boss on March 21, 2023.
Awarded 500k she would give it back to escape agony, woman claims
Alabama tax rebate
Gov. Ivey proposes $400 tax rebate, here’s what you need to know
Gayla White leaves a Houston County courtroom following her preliminary hearing on theft...
Windmill Station must pay Gayla White $500k
Video shows what occurred at Walgreens amid claims of attempted kidnapping.
Video shows reported attempted Dothan kidnapping that police dispute

Latest News

News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
WTVY News4 Now
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
Pastor continues preaching to Wiregrass from Alaska
Wiregrass Pastor continues serving congregation from Alaska
Pastor continues preaching to Wiregrass from Alaska
Pastor continues preaching to Wiregrass from Alaska