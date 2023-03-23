New time announced for Enterprise Spring Festival at the Monument

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to the potential for weather, the Spring Festival at the Monument in downtown Enterprise will now be from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

The family-friendly event includes more than 100 vendors along Main Street, several booths with free children’s activities, photo opportunities with the Peep bunny mascot, and more.

The Enterprise Police Department, Enterprise Fire Department, and Coffee County Emergency Response Team will also be set up along East College Street. Main Street, from Lee to Harrison, will be closed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to allow vendors time to set up and break down.

College, Grubbs, Easy and Chancey Streets will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The schedule of events will shift two hours later from the original times.

The new schedule is as follows:

12:00 p.m.: Opening ceremony

12:30 p.m.: Hoobler Music performance

1:00 p.m.: Easter Hat parade

1:30 p.m.: Easter Hat contest

2:30 p.m.: Line dancing with KLPA

3:30 p.m.: Peep these Pups contest

4:30 p.m. Hoobler Music performance Food vendors, as well as tables and chairs, will be spaced throughout the event.

Wristbands will be available for $10 for the Kid Zone, which includes five inflatables, monitored by SpaceWalk staff.

“Chalk on Chancey,” sponsored by Enterprise First United Methodist Church, is a free activity and will be open all day for artists of all ages to draw on the roadway.

Several downtown businesses will also feature sales or in-store specials and giveaways during the event.

Spring Festival at the Monument top sponsors are Southeastern ENT, Wiregrass Home Team, Parker Loan Team, Homestar, and All In Credit Union.

For more information, visit https://www.enterprisedowntown.com/sf202

Enterprise Spring Fling flyer of events. (Enterprise Chamber of Commerce)

