Man turns stop at grocery store into $5 million lottery jackpot

Peter Sullivan won a $5 million lottery jackpot while stopping at a Florida Publix store.
Peter Sullivan won a $5 million lottery jackpot while stopping at a Florida Publix store.(Florida Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - A Delaware man turned a trip to the grocery store into a $5 million lottery jackpot.

According to the Florida Lottery, 66-year-old Peter Sullivan hit the $5 million top prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game after purchasing the ticket at a Publix supermarket in Delray Beach.

Lottery officials said the Delaware resident claimed his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of $3,960,000.

The Publix store will also receive a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

Florida officials said the $20 Gold Rush Limited game launched in September 2021. It features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodney Herring Houston County Jail Booking photo.
Dothan man faces 13 charges after causing multiple wrecks, police say
Gayla White discusses a civil lawsuit she won against a her former boss on March 21, 2023.
Awarded 500k she would give it back to escape agony, woman claims
Alabama tax rebate
Gov. Ivey proposes $400 tax rebate, here’s what you need to know
Gayla White leaves a Houston County courtroom following her preliminary hearing on theft...
Windmill Station must pay Gayla White $500k
Video shows what occurred at Walgreens amid claims of attempted kidnapping.
Video shows reported attempted Dothan kidnapping that police dispute

Latest News

Officials said a day care worker in Georgia was charged with child abuse.
‘Like a horror movie’: Video of abuse at day care leaves parents shocked
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawyer asks about missing GoPro video
FILE - Proud Boys members Zachary Rehl, left, and Ethan Nordean, walk toward the U.S. Capitol...
Informant didn’t spy on Proud Boys defense, prosecutors say
The shooting happened at Bradford Place Wednesday morning.
2 Shelby County sheriff’s deputies shot; suspect identified