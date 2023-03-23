Human trafficking sting leads to 6 arrests in Henry County

By Ty Storey
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An undercover sting on Thursday resulted in the arrest of six individuals.

The sting, dubbed Operation “SafeHouse,” focused on going after human trafficking in Henry County.

As a result of the investigation, the following arrests were made:

  • 37-year-old Christopher Clayton Kelly of Eufaula; charged with first degree Human Trafficking, electronic solicitation of a minor, and enticing a child for immoral purpose. Total bond of $120,000.
  • 22-year-old Gregory Leon Porter of Abbeville; charged with first degree Human Trafficking, electronic solicitation of a minor, and enticing a child for immoral purpose. Total bond of $120,000.
  • 29-year-old Thomas James Pritchett of Union Springs; charged with first degree Human Trafficking, electronic solicitation of a minor, and traveling to meet a minor for unlawful sex act. Total bond of $150,000.
  • 30-year-old Dawnte Ladell Allen of Dothan; charged with first degree Human Trafficking, electronic solicitation of a minor, and traveling to meet a minor for unlawful sex act. Total bond of $150,000.
  • 26-year-old Anthony Arjamie Russaw of Eufaula; charged with first degree Human Trafficking, electronic solicitation of a minor, and traveling to meet a minor for unlawful sex act. Total bond of $150,000.
  • 26-year-old Francisco Camaja Gomex of Virginia; charged with first degree Human Trafficking, electronic solicitation of a minor, and traveling to meet a minor for unlawful sex act. Currently being held on no bond.

“The Henry County Sheriff’s Office will continue to make it a priority to protect the exploration of the children in our community,” said Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship in the press release. “I would like to express my gratitude to the following agencies for their assistance in this operation: The Henry County Task Force, SBI (ICAC unit), Abbeville Police Department, Dale County Sheriffs Office, District Attorney Russ Goodman and his Staff, Houston County Sheriffs Office, The Department of Homeland Security, and Covenant Rescue Group.

“The listed agencies put in countless hours this week and made this operation a true success, and I am truly grateful for their professionalism and dedication to protecting our communities.”

