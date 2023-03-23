Gov. Kemp signs Senate Bill 140 into law

(MGN)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Kemp has signed a bill banning some gender-affirming healthcare for minors into law.

Senate Bill 140 would criminalize doctors who provide gender-affirming healthcare to minors. The law extended beyond surgeries to include hormone replacement therapy. The bill would still allow doctors to prescribe puberty blockers.

Opponents of the law say LGBTQ youth are more likely to commit suicide than others and that the law restricts access to essential care.

Supporters, including sponsor Sen. Carden Summers, say minors can’t make the decision to affirm their gender.

“We want them to make their own decision after 18 years old, they can make their own decision after 18 years old,” said Summers.

RELATED STORIES

Bill banning gender-affirming care passes another legislative hurdle

Another day of waiting for supporters and opponents of transgender care bill

Georgia Senate bill bans some transgender care for youth

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodney Herring Houston County Jail Booking photo.
Dothan man faces 13 charges after causing multiple wrecks, police say
Gayla White discusses a civil lawsuit she won against a her former boss on March 21, 2023.
Awarded 500k she would give it back to escape agony, woman claims
Alabama tax rebate
Gov. Ivey proposes $400 tax rebate, here’s what you need to know
Gayla White leaves a Houston County courtroom following her preliminary hearing on theft...
Windmill Station must pay Gayla White $500k
We want you to be involved in who emerges victorious, so fill out the bracket and make your...
News4 Presents: Restaurant Rumble 2023

Latest News

The war on fentanyl continues in the Alabama statehouse. Representatives unanimously passed a...
Ala. House approves mandatory minimum sentences for fentanyl
A bill to create mandatory minimum sentences for possession of fentanyl received a favorable...
Fentanyl bill passes House will move to Alabama Senate
People are showing more interest in adoption and foster care following Alabama's abortion ban.
Bill before Alabama lawmakers would streamline adoption process
Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw, second from right, testifies before a Senate Commerce, Science,...
Bipartisan support emerges for Senate railroad safety bill