Four Auburn Univ. female students report possible drugging by rideshare driver

(Source: Auburn University)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University’s Campus Safety and Security announced they had received a report of four female students possibly being drugged.

One victim told campus authorities she and her friends used a rideshare service parked on campus to go to an off-campus event last Friday. She went on to say the driver gave them mixed drinks, which made them sick after consuming.

One victim said she experienced vomiting, numbness, confusion and memory loss.

A suspect description has not been released at this time.

If you have any information, you should contact Auburn police.

