Former Doctors Hospital building to become freestanding children’s hospital

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional has announced plans to create the region’s only freestanding Children’s Hospital in the former Doctors Hospital building.

Hospital leadership revealed on March 23 that the former Doctors Hospital on the Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown campus at 19th Street will become the Bill and Olivia Amos Children’s Hospital.

“The need for quality health care for the children in Columbus and the surrounding counties affects all of us,” said Bettye and Cecil Cheves. “Our family has had several experiences over the years where our children and grandchildren had to go to Atlanta and elsewhere because the medical services they needed were not available in Columbus. We’re pleased to help bring quality and comprehensive health care for children in our community.”

Renovations to the existing facility will begin this August and the new 30-bed children’s hospital is slated to open in fall 2024.

The five-floor Bill and Olivia Amos Children’s Hospital will feature a pediatric inpatient unit with several sibling (semi-private) rooms as well as isolation and behavioral safe rooms, a pediatric intensive care unit, and a pediatric intermediate care unit.

“The Bill and Olivia Amos Children’s Hospital will create a destination pediatric healthcare facility for our region and bring multiple specialty programs and clinics under one roof,” said Piedmont Columbus Regional CEO Scott Hill

In addition to a beautiful new exterior facade, other exciting features will include family-centered amenities such as an activity room, laundry facilities, food pantry, room service dining, separate discharge area, and an outdoor playground to ease the burden on families with loved ones in the hospital.

Another transformational aspect of this project is an enclosed connection corridor that will be built to link the Bill and Olivia Amos Children’s Hospital to the Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown main hospital.

